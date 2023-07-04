CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 159 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

