Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 26,233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 962,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,220 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 121,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 813.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

