CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

