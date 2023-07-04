Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 89,366 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,351,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 98,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.