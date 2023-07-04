CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 500 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XTN opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $84.43.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

