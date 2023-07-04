Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Hillenbrand worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.