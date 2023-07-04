M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.43% of M/I Homes worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MHO opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

