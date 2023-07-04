Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 328,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile



ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

