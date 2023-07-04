Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

