Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Terex worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Insider Transactions at Terex

Terex Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,280 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $61.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

