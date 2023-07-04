XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in XPEL were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $545,120.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,212 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,335. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

