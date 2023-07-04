Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

THG stock opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,774.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.36.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

