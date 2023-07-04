Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after buying an additional 384,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,747,000 after buying an additional 81,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

RHP stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

