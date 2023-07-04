Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $445.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $497.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.