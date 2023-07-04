Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 639 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Silgan were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Silgan by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

SLGN stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

