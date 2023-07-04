Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $243.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.45 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

