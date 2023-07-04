Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,564 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Universal Display worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $16,847,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Display by 115.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after buying an additional 153,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Display Trading Down 0.1 %

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $143.94 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

