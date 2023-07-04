Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 316 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

