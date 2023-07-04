Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.