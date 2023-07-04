Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,389 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after buying an additional 638,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $203,527,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

