Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,248 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,352,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.