Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Arcadis Price Performance

Shares of ARCAY opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Arcadis has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6908 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.