boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Peel Hunt raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 55 ($0.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.