Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Decreases By 20.7%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAESF opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

