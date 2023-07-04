Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Apollo Silver Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Apollo Silver has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

