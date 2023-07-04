Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Grows By 43.8%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets raised Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. Axfood AB has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

