Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.8424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

