Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advantest Trading Up 4.4 %

ATEYY opened at $140.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.29. Advantest has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $142.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89.

Advantest’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantest will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Advantest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products in Japan, Americas, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices.

