Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Increases By 40.5%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
