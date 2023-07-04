Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Update

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ASPHF opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

