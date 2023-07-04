AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AGC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. AGC has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.75.
AGC Company Profile
