Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Grows By 34.8%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Autoneum Price Performance

Autoneum stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a one year low of $165.87 and a one year high of $165.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.87.

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

