Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Grows By 34.8%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Autoneum Price Performance
Autoneum stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a one year low of $165.87 and a one year high of $165.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.87.
Autoneum Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autoneum
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.