Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

