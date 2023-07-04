Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,360 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

