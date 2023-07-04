Brookstone Capital Management Sells 10,284 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 188.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

