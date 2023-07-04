Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC) Position Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 3.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

