Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3,248.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

