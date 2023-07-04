Tiaa Fsb Sells 119 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $145.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

