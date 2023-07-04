Tiaa Fsb Buys New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $143.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

