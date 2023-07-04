Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,191 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.