Tiaa Fsb Has $344,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 788,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after acquiring an additional 717,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

