Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.78 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

