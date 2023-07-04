Tiaa Fsb Takes $225,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,235,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Price Performance

SLP opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.20 million, a P/E ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 0.51. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,589,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,589,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $699,715.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,115. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.