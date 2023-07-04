Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,980 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.