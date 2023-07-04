3,653 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

