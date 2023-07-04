Tiaa Fsb Makes New $208,000 Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 967.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 380,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 348,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 286,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SANM opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

