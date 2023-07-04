Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,499 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.68.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

