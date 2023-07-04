Tiaa Fsb Sells 120 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in VMware were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $145.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.90. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

