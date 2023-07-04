Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

