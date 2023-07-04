Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

